Here's How Much Money Bill Gates Is Really Worth

Bill Gates is arguably best-known for two things: being one of the wealthiest people alive (he's the second richest man in America next to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, per Forbes) and co-founding Microsoft. Gates is perhaps literally the reason why we're enjoying the internet age and why we all use and own computers in our everyday lives (chances are you're reading this very article on one now!). The Harvard University dropout (he left after two years to found his company, per Business Insider) changed the technology game when he co-founded the company with childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975 in Albuquerque, N.M. It's a story we know well. But currently, the internet is buzzing about Gates for a different reason.

On May 3, Gates announced he and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, are getting divorced. He did so on his Twitter account. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Gates tweeted alongside an image of the text. "[We] will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Although it's not clear what's in store for the Gates estate (or if Bill will drop a rung or two on the ladder of wealthiest Americans), we do know what his net worth is today.