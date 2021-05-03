How Many Children Do Bill And Melinda Gates Have?

On May 3, billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates shocked the world by announcing their divorce. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill tweeted in a statement. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." Per TMZ, the couple first met a trade show in New York in 1987. After working as General Manager of Information Products for Microsoft — the company Bill co-founded — Melinda and Bill tied the knot on January 1, 1994. At the time of their divorce bombshell, they had been together for 27 years.

Despite being known as some of the world's richest people, Bill and Melinda Gates are also famous for their low-key parenting style. Unlike some billionaires who flaunt their wealth, the pair have made a point to raise their kids in modest ways. "There are still things we do in our home that I wanted to make sure we did as parents and that our kids participated in so they would know what it was to grow up and have responsibilities," Melinda told Business Insider in 2019. "One example is we always do the dishes together after dinner as a family." Undoubtedly, the news of their parents' separation will have a huge impact on the children. Speaking of, how many children do Bill and Melinda Gates have?