Here's How Much Money Melinda Gates Is Really Worth

Upon learning the shocking news that the ultimate power couple Bill and Melinda Gates are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage, many couldn't help but wonder what the high profile split would mean for the future of their foundation — a non-profit organization whose mission is "fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world," per its official website.

Alas, it appears the masses can rest easy. According to a joint statement issued by the couple, the pair vowed to continue working together to serve the foundation. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," they penned in the joint statement via Twitter.

But what does the divorce mean for philanthropist Melinda Gates, the woman behind the famous foundation? While it's widely reported that her husband is worth a staggering $130.5 billion, what portion of that rightfully belongs to Melinda? (It's certainly no secret that she has played an integral role in amassing such a fortune.) Keep reading after the jump to find out!