Did Bill And Melinda Gates Have A Prenup?

Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates were one of the richest couples in the world. Bill is reportedly worth between an eye watering $111 billion and $129 billion, while Melinda's net worth is a little less than her estranged husband's — but still serious cash — at $65 billion. So it's no wonder that fans have been questioning whether or not the two signed a prenup before their January 1994 wedding after they dropped a breakup bombshell.

Bill and Melinda announced that their divorce on the former's Twitter account on May 3, 2021. They confirmed their split 27 years after they tied the knot in a joint statement but revealed they would still continue to work on their nonprofit, the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, together. "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the statement read, with the now former couple adding that they "no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Shortly after the statement was released, their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, shared her feelings in a candid Instagram Stories post. Bill and Melinda are also parents to a son, Rory and a second daughter, Phoebe.

