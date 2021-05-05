Expert Reveals The Signs That May Have Predicted Bill Gates' Divorce - Exclusive

Divorces among the rich and famous are now as commonplace as signing the check for a restaurant bill, but when it came to Bill and Melinda Gates' announcement, the world was visibly shocked. On the surface, the billionaire tech couple really had it all — brains, money, kids, and that iconic Gates give-back humility.

Despite amassing a $130 billion fortune (per Time), the ex-couple wasn't flashy nor did they spoil their children. Bill previously said they decided to give them just $10 million each as "leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favor to them," per Business Insider Australia. Instead, the pair donated huge chunks of their wealth — and time — to fighting climate change, poverty, health, and gender equality at their renowned charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

But perhaps with all their good intentions, addressing each world problem may have seen their own personal ones pushed to the back-burner. The COVID lockdown could have also highlighted any pre-existing issues, with the pandemic not only seeing a rise in divorces, but more women initiating them. Court documents revealed Melinda filed for divorce. On top of this, with the pair well into their mid-life (Bill, 65, and Melinda, 57), it's really now-or-never if they want to turn a new leaf. According to Pew Research, divorce rates for those over 50 have even doubled in the past 25 years.

Nicki Swift got insight from Paige Michelle, an expert on human design, who explained the pair may have been doomed from the beginning.