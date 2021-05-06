Bill Gates' Family Is Reportedly 'Furious' With Him. Here's What We Know

Bill Gates and his estranged wife, Melinda Gates announced in early May that they would be going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage. The couple confirmed the divorce news in a joint statement posted to Bill's Twitter, where they revealed they'd continue to work on their joint non-profit, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, together.

The statement also claimed the now exes had put "a great deal of thought" into their split and had also worked hard on their relationship, but noted that they "no longer believe [they] can grow together as a couple in this next phase of [their] lives."

Neither appears to have spoken out publicly aside from their joint statement, though the couple's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, has shed more light on the split. In an Instagram Stories post on May 3, the same day as the divorce news broke, Jennifer admitted it had "been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family" and shared that she was "still learning how to best support [her] own process and emotions." Bill and Melinda are also parents to two other children, Rory and Phoebe.

More details about what's really going on for the Gates family have now come out, with reports suggesting Bill has been very much on the outs with his nearest and dearest amid the breakup. Read on for all the drama.