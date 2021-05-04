Bill Gates' Divorce Could Reveal This Aspect Of His Secret Life

Few famous divorces have the power to really shock anyone — so congrats to Bill and Melinda Gates for surprising everyone with the announcement of their split on Monday, May 3, 2021.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," their statement read, in part.

While we all know about the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well as, of course, Microsoft, there are still secrets to be learned about the soon-to-be exes' financial holdings. And as with any high-profile divorce, dirty laundry is about to be aired far and wide — including one surprising source of income nobody could have seen coming.