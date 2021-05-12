Where Is Bill Gates Spending His Time Away From The Media?

Bill Gates probably knew his highly publicized divorce was on the horizon, since the billionaire has reportedly been holed up away from the media for several months.

After 27 years together, he and Melinda Gates announced their separation on May 3 through a statement on Twitter. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote, explaining that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," but will both continue their work on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Recently it has been revealed that Melinda may have been seeking a divorce for several years, partly because of Bill's associations with Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reported that she hired a team of expert lawyers in 2019, after her husband's business dealings with the convicted sex offender had come to light, and discussed the possibility of a divorce with them. Sources also alleged to WSJ that Bill's first meeting with Epstein took place in 2011 after the financier had already been convicted of soliciting underage girls. (In 2019, Bill called meeting with Epstein "a mistake," per CNBC.)

As an inside source told Page Six, Bill has been staying at an exclusive club in California for the last three months — so clearly he saw the split coming too.