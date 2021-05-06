Where Melinda Gates Went To Hide From The Media After Announcing Her Divorce

The announcement that Melinda and Bill Gates were divorcing came as a shock to much of the world. However, it seemed the split had been months in the making, and she'd created a plan to avoid the media when the announcement emerged.

The couple released the announcement regarding their divorce on May 3 via Twitter. They were married for 27 years and raised three children together. Daughter Jennifer attends the Icahn School of Medicine, having previously graduated from Stanford, and son Rory is believed to be a student at the University of Chicago. Bill and Melinda's youngest child, daughter Phoebe, is apparently planning to attend Stanford.

There is a lot at stake with the Gates' divorce. Combined, they are worth upwards of $175 billion and they developed the nonprofit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation together. They reportedly do not have a prenuptial agreement. According to Bloomberg, a holding company created by Bill named Cascade Investment transferred more than $1.8 billion to Melinda just a day after the divorce announcement was made. The transfer consisted of nearly 3 million shares of AutoNation Inc., along with 14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co.

This seemed to signal that preparations for this split had been quietly taking place for some time prior to the announcement to the public.