Is This The Real Reason Bill And Melinda Gates Waited To Announce Their Divorce?

It was a split that shocked the world. No one saw it coming when Bill Gates and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage on May 3. The billionaire businessman and the American philanthropist shared the news of their shocking separation in a statement on Twitter.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the Microsoft co-founder and his estranged spouse tweeted. Per CNN, Melinda filed a petition for divorce in King County, Washington, on the day the ex-duo announced their split.

In their statement, Bill and Melinda — who wed in 1994 — reflected on the last 27 years together. The software developer and the author "raised three incredible children," Jennifer Gates, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates. In addition, they "built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

The former couple founded their philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in 2000. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation," read their statement, "but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

As if Bill and Melinda's divorce wasn't baffling enough, reports claim there's a new reason why the they may have ended their decades-long marriage. Keep scrolling to find out why the two waited to announce their divorce.