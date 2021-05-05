The Untold Truth Of Rory John Gates

Rory John Gates is the second child and only son of Bill and Melinda Gates. He was born on May 23, 1999, in Seattle, Wash. and is smack-dab in the middle of his family of five with an older sister, Jennifer, and younger sister, Phoebe. Melinda has toted her son on Instagram as having, "inherited his parents' obsessive love of puzzles" and as a "feminist." While that's all well and good, his world, as well as his siblings', was undoubtedly rocked by the announcement that their billionaire parents are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Bill and Melinda have gone to great lengths to protect their kids from the scrutiny that comes with being part of a very famous, and rich, family. His parents took a normal approach to parenting, despite being billionaires many times over by the time he was born. In fact, in 1999, his father's net worth briefly crossed the $100 billion threshold during the first dot-com boom, per Celebrity Net Worth. Yet, Rory and his sisters were regularly asked to complete household chores growing up like taking out the trash (you know, like other average American kids), per Time (via Global Citizen). Additionally, Rory and his sisters were not allowed to use cell phones until they turned 13 years old, and had limited social media use as well, per CelebRadar.

Well, if these interesting tidbits are piquing your interest, here's more you didn't know about Rory John Gates.