Singer Taylor Dayne Gets Candid About Her Harrowing Experience With Cancer

Taylor Dayne has an update about her health. The singer, who is known for her hit single "Love Will Lead You Back," has been very open about her mental health struggles as a child and even as an adult as well. Dayne detailed a lot of the trauma she endured in her 2019 memoir, "Tell It to My Heart: How I Lost My S#*t, Conquered My Fear and Found My Voice" and revealed how her environment affected her physically.

"The anger and the tension that was in the home had to go somewhere," she told the New York Post. "It led me to having real difficulty with my bladder and kidneys. That burning goes somewhere," she continued. In addition, Dayne also revealed she's been suffering from anxiety and panic attacks since she was a teenager. "Your world gets a little smaller as you determine that's not safe, that's not safe, being there is not safe, leaving my home is not safe," the Grammy-nominated artist said during an interview with Lifestyle Magazine. "It can get as bad as that."

Although Dayne has managed to overcome so many difficulties in her life, she recently dropped on a bombshell regarding an alarming health diagnosis.