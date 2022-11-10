The Tragic Death Of Survivor Star Roger Sexton

"Survivor" star Roger Sexton has died after a bout with dementia, TMZ has reported. He was 76. Sexton's family revealed that he died on October 26 at his daughter's house surrounded by family. His obituary also noted that the reality television personality was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia. According to Mayo Clinic, that type of dementia is very common and "causes a progressive decline in mental abilities."

Sexton joined the Season 6 cast of "Survivor: The Amazon" in 2003 at 56 years old which was pretty impressive considering his fellow cast members were a lot younger, per Entertainment Weekly. However, the California native was determined to prove that he could go up against anyone. "I'm very physically capable," he said during a CBS pre-game interview. "These young macho guys, I think I can outperform them quite frankly," Sexton continued. "I'm very intense, very competitive, and at the same time I'm a very emotional guy."

The California native surprisingly ended up lasting 21 days on the competition series. And, although it's been almost nearly two decades since Sexton was on TV, fans have already started to share their condolences for the late star on social media.