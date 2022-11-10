Pete Davidson's Absence On The Kardashians Isn't Going Unnoticed
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance wasn't captured during Season 1 of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. However, fans were looking forward to seeing the couple in action in Season 2 after Davidson appeared in the trailer. When Kardashian asked the comedian if he wanted to shower with her in the trailer, he dropped everything, threw his cell phone in the air, and rushed into the bathroom right behind her. Reports also suggested that viewers would see Davidson on-camera during Season 2 of the show before the couple's split.
After dating for nine months, Kardashian and Davidson reportedly called it quits in August 2022, according to E! News. A source told Page Six, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The former couple insisted on remaining friends despite their romantic relationship ending.
Before their break-up, a source close to Davidson told Page Six that his friends had warned him against appearing on the Hulu series. "It's a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man," the insider said. After Davidson appeared in the show's official trailer, fans assumed the couple's relationship would be on display for viewers. However, viewers have inevitably noticed the comedian has been absent from "The Kardashians" thus far.
Fans have recognized Pete Davidson's absence on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have attended the 2022 Met Gala together, but the latest episode of "The Kardashians" seems to be trying to erase that fact. As Kardashian traveled to Florida for a fitting of Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress, Davidson is nowhere to be found, per Entertainment Tonight. In the scene, the comedian was mostly cut out, with viewers only seeing the lower half of his body and not his face. However, in a video obtained by TMZ back in May, Davidson is seen at the same exact fitting helping Kardashian balance while she tries on the dress.
Of course, this did not go unnoticed by fans. One viewer tweeted, "I need to know WTF happened with Pete and Kim because the way he's cut out of this season is WILD to me #TheKardashians." Another Twitter user wrote, "Hulu worked really hard to cut Pete Davidson out of The Kardashians." It's unclear whose decision it was to eliminate the comedian from these scenes so far. And now, viewers have wondered if he will be seen at all throughout the rest of this season, especially during the Met Gala segment.