Pete Davidson's Absence On The Kardashians Isn't Going Unnoticed

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance wasn't captured during Season 1 of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. However, fans were looking forward to seeing the couple in action in Season 2 after Davidson appeared in the trailer. When Kardashian asked the comedian if he wanted to shower with her in the trailer, he dropped everything, threw his cell phone in the air, and rushed into the bathroom right behind her. Reports also suggested that viewers would see Davidson on-camera during Season 2 of the show before the couple's split.

After dating for nine months, Kardashian and Davidson reportedly called it quits in August 2022, according to E! News. A source told Page Six, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The former couple insisted on remaining friends despite their romantic relationship ending.

Before their break-up, a source close to Davidson told Page Six that his friends had warned him against appearing on the Hulu series. "It's a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man," the insider said. After Davidson appeared in the show's official trailer, fans assumed the couple's relationship would be on display for viewers. However, viewers have inevitably noticed the comedian has been absent from "The Kardashians" thus far.