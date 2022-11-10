Katharine McPhee's Trick For Dealing With Critics Is Surprisingly Simple

As far as her love life goes, Katharine McPhee seems to be on cloud nine. In 2019, the actor-singer tied the knot with David Foster, who was previously married to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Yolanda Hadid. Though Foster and McPhee initially met during McPhee's run on "American Idol" in 2006, they didn't ignite romance rumors until 2017, per Insider. In 2021, the happy couple welcomed their son Rennie into the world.

McPhee has found joy in motherhood, as well as in creating music with her husband. Foster, a Grammy Award-winning musician and producer, recently collaborated with McPhee on a Christmas album, per People. He gushed about his wife, telling the outlet that recording "was easy because she sings so amazing." Throughout the years, McPhee and Foster have kept their spark alive. They've spoken candidly about their relationship, declaring their love in social media posts and interviews. In a recent conversation with Fox News, McPhee revealed, "There's nothing extravagant about what we like to do. We just want to reconnect. I love to just sit and have dinner with him."

Despite their loving marriage, McPhee and Foster have been criticized for their 35-year age gap. However, McPhee has proven to be a pro at managing online trolls — and her trick for doing so isn't complicated at all.