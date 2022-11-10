Lala Kent Emotionally Recounts Her Daughter's Recent Health Scare
Lala Kent's daughter Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, recently suffered a health scare that completely terrified the "Vanderpump Rules" star. On the latest episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, Kent recalled hearing Ocean cry after putting her to bed and instantly realizing that something was "wrong." She explained, "So I go in, and she is gasping for air like she cannot breathe. I was keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour, which was really five minutes, before I decided we're going to the emergency room — like something's off" (via Page Six). Kent and her mother then took Ocean to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.
Due to Kent sharing custody with Emmett, it was unclear how long she had difficulty breathing. The reality star said, "So I'm checking in, and she lets out this cry and then a cough, and this nurse overhears her and says, 'How long has that baby been doing that?' I said I don't know because I just got her back" (via E! News). She added, "I share custody right now. I got her at 7, put her down, this is what I have now."
It was originally unclear what was wrong with Kent's daughter, but the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital ultimately diagnosed Ocean and provided her with the proper treatment.
Ocean was eventually diagnosed with croup
Lala Kent's daughter, Ocean, was diagnosed with croup after having difficulty breathing, per E! News. According to Mayo Clinic, croup is an infection in the upper airway that "obstructs breathing." It typically affects younger children and causes coughing. Understandably, Kent was very concerned and got emotional while recounting the situation on her "Give Them Lala" podcast. "Even talking about it now, it was like, 'Oh my God, this is so scary.' Like I asked the nurse, 'Is my baby going to wake up tomorrow?' Because I'm freaking out" (via Page Six). Kent added, "When they're infants, [it] is very, very scary. Luckily Ocean's lungs are developed, so it is something that, if you catch it quickly, is very treatable."
Thankfully, Ocean was discharged from the hospital that same night and has been healthy since she was prescribed a steroid "to release the airway."
Kent stayed home the rest of the weekend as a precaution and ended up missing Lisa Vanderpump's grandson Theodore's first birthday party on Sunday. Vanderpump seemed to spare no expense for the lavish party, which was attended by Stassi Schroeder and other "VPR" stars, according to Page Six.