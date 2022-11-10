Lala Kent Emotionally Recounts Her Daughter's Recent Health Scare

Lala Kent's daughter Ocean, who she shares with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, recently suffered a health scare that completely terrified the "Vanderpump Rules" star. On the latest episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, Kent recalled hearing Ocean cry after putting her to bed and instantly realizing that something was "wrong." She explained, "So I go in, and she is gasping for air like she cannot breathe. I was keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour, which was really five minutes, before I decided we're going to the emergency room — like something's off" (via Page Six). Kent and her mother then took Ocean to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Due to Kent sharing custody with Emmett, it was unclear how long she had difficulty breathing. The reality star said, "So I'm checking in, and she lets out this cry and then a cough, and this nurse overhears her and says, 'How long has that baby been doing that?' I said I don't know because I just got her back" (via E! News). She added, "I share custody right now. I got her at 7, put her down, this is what I have now."

It was originally unclear what was wrong with Kent's daughter, but the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital ultimately diagnosed Ocean and provided her with the proper treatment.