Alarming New Accusations Come To Light Against Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett

For fans and her cast mates on "Vanderpump Rules," it was hardly a surprise when Lala Kent and Randall Emmett broke up. Their 20-year age difference and the fact that they met while Emmett was married to another woman didn't exactly bode well for their future. Nonetheless, after meeting in 2015, they went public with their romance and engaged in 2018, per People.

The couple had to delay their wedding because of COVID and welcomed a daughter, Ocean, in 2021. During what should have been a happy time, the relationship began to break down. In November of that year, the couple announced their breakup. The turning point for Kent allegedly came when Emmett was caught on film with some young women at a hotel in Nashville. "I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I'm grateful no matter what. What's five years and some change versus what I would've been in," she reportedly said during a post-break-up episode of "Give Them Lala." "The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.'" It wasn't until Kent heard rumors about Emmett's behavior in Nashville that she got that feeling. "I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. 'Buh-bye.'"

In the year following the breakup, Kent has learned a lot about her relationship with Emmett, including recent revelations that things may have been much darker than she ever imagined.