What's Really Going On With Lala Kent And Randall Emmett?
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are putting their relationship on full display on Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules," which premiered this month. Lala has appeared on the show since Season 4. At that time, she was a single hostess working at SUR and butted heads with many of her fellow female co-stars. During Season 5, she began dating Randall, a Hollywood producer 19 years her senior, but she played coy about their relationship on the show, as he was going through a divorce from actor Ambyr Childers at the time. The former couple share two daughters, London and Rylee, who have a great relationship with Lala. "My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own. I'm so lucky," Randall told Us Weekly.
"The Irishman" producer's divorce was finalized in 2017 and he proposed to Lala in 2018. Their wedding was postponed due to COVID-19, but in September 2020, the Give Them Lala beauty founder announced she was pregnant. In March, the couple welcomed their first child together, Ocean Kent Emmett. The new parents filmed "Vanderpump Rules" together shortly after their daughter was born, and all seems to be going well on-screen thus far. So, what's been going on with the couple now that the cameras have stopped rolling?
Lala Kent removed all photos of Randall Emmett from her Instagram
Lala Kent had her 1.6 million Instagram followers wondering what's going on with her and her fiancé Randall Emmett when she deleted or archived all of their photos together. This isn't the first time the reality star has done this. In the summer of 2020 she did it after getting mad at her fiancé. She explained on her Instagram Stories at the time that, "It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it's the most petty thing I do, I'm okay with it," per Page Six.
However, this time, the first-time mom did more than simply remove pictures from her Instagram. She also shared a video on her Instagram Story of two of her friends walking through a hotel hallway — one was pushing her daughter Ocean and the other was rolling a suitcase, all set to the song "Sorry" by Beyoncé, which is about infidelity. These social media actions took place after the movie producer was allegedly spotted with two women during a trip to Nashville, per Heavy. The "Give Them Lala" author also liked a post on Instagram accusing Randall of cheating and shared an Instagram video of her and her 7-month-old daughter with the caption, "It's you and me, baby."
Stay tuned to see how this scandal unfolds.