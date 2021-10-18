What's Really Going On With Lala Kent And Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent had her 1.6 million Instagram followers wondering what's going on with her and her fiancé Randall Emmett when she deleted or archived all of their photos together. This isn't the first time the reality star has done this. In the summer of 2020 she did it after getting mad at her fiancé. She explained on her Instagram Stories at the time that, "It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it's the most petty thing I do, I'm okay with it," per Page Six.

However, this time, the first-time mom did more than simply remove pictures from her Instagram. She also shared a video on her Instagram Story of two of her friends walking through a hotel hallway — one was pushing her daughter Ocean and the other was rolling a suitcase, all set to the song "Sorry" by Beyoncé, which is about infidelity. These social media actions took place after the movie producer was allegedly spotted with two women during a trip to Nashville, per Heavy. The "Give Them Lala" author also liked a post on Instagram accusing Randall of cheating and shared an Instagram video of her and her 7-month-old daughter with the caption, "It's you and me, baby."

Stay tuned to see how this scandal unfolds.