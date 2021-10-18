The Scandalous Reason LaLa Kent And Randall Emmett Reportedly Broke Up
It sounds like all the naysayers have now been proven right. All the scandals following Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship, from their 19-year age gap, to his still-married status when they started dating, to the "opposites attract" differences in their personalities (he's happiest behind the camera, while she prefers life in front of it), had some doubting their relationship. Now, Lala has dumped Randall for good, according to Page Six, after their three-year engagement.
Like Pam and Roy on "The Office," "Vanderpump Rules" reality star Lala Kent and movie producer Randall Emmett had a lengthy engagement, since their betrothal on her birthday in 2018. The couple met in December 2015, according to Us Weekly, and dated secretly, with her referring to him only as "my man" during her early days on the reality show. The two came clean in December 2017, and he proposed less than one year later. They still dealt with scandal, including a public Twitter feud with 50 Cent, which led to Lala deleting Randall from her Instagram, sparking the first round of separation speculation.
To be fair, Pam and Roy didn't have a global pandemic to contend with. Lala and Randall were forced to postpone their planned wedding in April 2020 because of COVID-19, and Lala admitted to Page Six that the two "have almost broken up about a dozen times" during lockdown. Yet there's another reason to blame for the couple's split this time, and it's much more salacious.
Lala Kent dumped Randall Emmett because of infidelity rumors
While their April 2020 wedding would have been Lala Kent's first marriage and Randall Emmett's second — Emmett has two children with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — it's now looking like their marriage won't happen at all. Just as Randall was married (although separated) when the couple got together, it seems Randall hasn't changed his ways.
Page Six reports that Lala has moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel temporarily, taking their infant daughter, 7-month-old Ocean, with her. She shared a video of two friends helping her move, with Beyoncé's "Sorry" as the soundtrack. Allegedly, Randall cheated on Lala while in Nashville. Some Reddit users are convinced an inconclusive photo is Randall with two other women and others think he's been stepping out on her for some time. Whether true or not, on October 17, Lala deleted Randall from her social media again and liked an Instagram meme featuring Lisa Rinna about what her fans would do to Randall if they caught him cheating — perhaps with some cocktail waitresses, the poster speculated. A source also told Page Six, "Randall always lives a double life," first as the idyllic husband or boyfriend, then "the life of a serial partier [who] then goes on a bender."
Some fans aren't surprised by the turn of events, given how the pair got together. A comment on the Lisa Rinna meme said, "How she got him is how she'll lose him," while a Redditor responded, "If he'll cheat with you, he'll cheat on you."