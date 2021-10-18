The Scandalous Reason LaLa Kent And Randall Emmett Reportedly Broke Up

It sounds like all the naysayers have now been proven right. All the scandals following Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship, from their 19-year age gap, to his still-married status when they started dating, to the "opposites attract" differences in their personalities (he's happiest behind the camera, while she prefers life in front of it), had some doubting their relationship. Now, Lala has dumped Randall for good, according to Page Six, after their three-year engagement.

Like Pam and Roy on "The Office," "Vanderpump Rules" reality star Lala Kent and movie producer Randall Emmett had a lengthy engagement, since their betrothal on her birthday in 2018. The couple met in December 2015, according to Us Weekly, and dated secretly, with her referring to him only as "my man" during her early days on the reality show. The two came clean in December 2017, and he proposed less than one year later. They still dealt with scandal, including a public Twitter feud with 50 Cent, which led to Lala deleting Randall from her Instagram, sparking the first round of separation speculation.

To be fair, Pam and Roy didn't have a global pandemic to contend with. Lala and Randall were forced to postpone their planned wedding in April 2020 because of COVID-19, and Lala admitted to Page Six that the two "have almost broken up about a dozen times" during lockdown. Yet there's another reason to blame for the couple's split this time, and it's much more salacious.