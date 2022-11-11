Lupita Nyong'o And Danai Gurira Speak Openly About Processing Chadwick Boseman's Death

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira have spoken out about the tragic death of their later "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman. The talented actor sadly passed away in August 2020 after being diagnosed with colon cancer, though he chose not to share his health issues with the world. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on the actor's Twitter account, where a statement read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The heartbreaking loss was felt across the movie industry and beyond, with tributes flooding in from every corner of the globe. Of course, Boseman's death also raised questions about what would happen to the "Black Panther" franchise and if a sequel would even go ahead with its lead star. However, as we know, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was made, though Marvel decided not to recast the role of Boseman's T'Challa. Instead, the movie deals with the aftermath of T'Challa's death and, as many reviews have pointed out, the whole movie is a poignant tribute to the late actor.

But how did the movie's main stars really deal with losing their co-star and friend so tragically and suddenly?