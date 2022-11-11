Lupita Nyong'o And Danai Gurira Speak Openly About Processing Chadwick Boseman's Death
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira have spoken out about the tragic death of their later "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman. The talented actor sadly passed away in August 2020 after being diagnosed with colon cancer, though he chose not to share his health issues with the world. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on the actor's Twitter account, where a statement read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
The heartbreaking loss was felt across the movie industry and beyond, with tributes flooding in from every corner of the globe. Of course, Boseman's death also raised questions about what would happen to the "Black Panther" franchise and if a sequel would even go ahead with its lead star. However, as we know, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was made, though Marvel decided not to recast the role of Boseman's T'Challa. Instead, the movie deals with the aftermath of T'Challa's death and, as many reviews have pointed out, the whole movie is a poignant tribute to the late actor.
But how did the movie's main stars really deal with losing their co-star and friend so tragically and suddenly?
The Wakanda Forever set was a place to grieve Chadwick Boseman
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira both spoke openly about what returning to the movie franchise was really like after Chadwick Boseman's passing, with Nyong'o admitting she wasn't sure the movies should continue on. However, she told People she changed her mind when writer and director Ryan Coogler came to her with a poignant script that asked the question, "'How do you go on after you experience tragedy and deep loss?'"
The star also revealed the cast and crew grieved together when they returned, as Boseman died at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. "I was relieved personally that I didn't have to pretend that I wasn't going through grief and I could bring my grief to work and put it to good use. And I was actually eager to get back on set because I knew that that set would be populated with people who knew what I was going through. Who had the empathy, the sympathy, and were themselves going through it," she said. Gurira agreed, admitting the whole thing was difficult. "Sometimes it really felt like, are we going to make it? Even grief, you don't know when it's going to hit you," she shared.
The cast's comments came shortly after Coogler revealed on "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" that Boseman sadly never read the original sequel script, as he was too tired towards the end of his life.