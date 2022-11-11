How James Corden Really Feels About Carpool Karaoke's Rocky Start

In a 2021 sit-down with "60 Minutes," James Corden discussed the success of his "Carpool Karaoke" segment, and shared that one of his most memorable experiences is being able to film the popular segment with Paul McCartney. "The core of it really isn't the songs," he said on "60 Minutes," adding, "The core of it is the intimacy of the interview. That these are some of the most famous people on Planet Earth."

The late night talk show host explained a little bit more about the concept during a November 2022 "Hot Ones" episode, touching on what he believes some people — publicists, in particular — might have disregarded when he originally pitched the idea."There's something about taking someone and placing them completely on their own, in an environment that's so recognizable to us," he said. Corden added, "We sing our lung out in the car and seeing someone doing something in the very same way that we do it I think is quite humanizing." And it's that humanization factor that's seemingly contributed to the segment's success.

Corden has found ways to reach that goal of humanizing the celebrities he's with even more by making some fun pit stops. In the Selena Gomez episode, the two are seen riding a rollercoaster and going to McDonalds. And in the Ariana Grande episode, the comedian and the singer are seen going to Starbucks.