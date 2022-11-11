Why Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Like Kissing Finn Wolfhard
Ask any actor if they enjoy kissing on screen, and most of the time, you'll probably receive a resounding no as a response. Time and time again, celebrities have shared how unpleasant the experience is having to smooch someone multiple times for the sake of the cameras. Apparently, lots of gum and mouthwash are involved. A whole lot of awkwardness, too.
It's even more nerve-wracking for younger actors who have little to no experience kissing someone outside of acting. Josh Hutcherson had his first kiss on the set of "Little Manhattan" when he was in his tweens, and according to him, it was an experience he'd rather forget. "It was a horrible first kiss," he told Seventeen. "I had a crew of like 50 people standing around watching me and it was the most non-real, non-intimate that I could possibly have for my first kiss I think." Kirsten Dunst had a similar experience, recalling how her 11-year-old self found it "disgusting" to kiss none other than Brad Pitt. "It was just a peck," she told Bullett Magazine (via E! News). "He had this long hair. Everyone at the time was like, 'You're so lucky you kissed Brad Pitt,' but I thought it was disgusting."
Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" fame can also attest to the fact that having your first kiss on screen is incredibly awkward. While she may have gotten comfortable smooching Finn Wolfhard over the years, there's still something she doesn't like about kissing her Netflix co-star.
Millie Bobby Brown thinks Finn Wolfhard is a lousy kisser
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard are good friends, but having been on the receiving end of Wolfhard's kisses for years, Brown thinks her fellow actor has room for improvement. The "Enola Homes" star participated in Vanity Fair's lie detector test, and she was put on the hot seat to reveal her thoughts about Wolfhard's snogging skills. Not wanting to tell a lie, Brown gave her honest opinion and shared that her on-screen boyfriend isn't the world's best kisser. Oops!
When the interviewer asked her if the Canadian actor was a "lousy kisser," Brown supplied the truth: "He is," she said. And according to the test, she was being honest. She was also asked if Wolfhard had gotten any better over the years, as they had been kissing since the start of "Stranger Things." However, the 18-year-old said, "Not with me." She went on to admit that Wolfhard doesn't know her honest thoughts but that she doesn't mind if he finds out this way.
To be fair, kissing on-screen is probably much different than kissing in real life. In a 2018 Vogue interview, Brown said that the "It" actor was the first boy she kissed and that she was nervous leading up to it. "It was crazy," she remembered thinking. "Like, people are going to watch that? When I am 30 I am probably going to be married and I'm going to be like: that was my first kiss, on camera!"
Millie Bobby Brown has gotten comfortable kissing Finn Wolfhard
While Millie Bobby Brown admitted that Finn Wolfhard's kissing skills are less than stellar, she said she's gotten comfortable with kissing him over the years. In fact, she's taken the necessary steps to improve over time. "We got used to it. I have been practicing with a pillow," the actor told the Mirror in 2019. "Finn is one of my best friends, so it is not like it's weird or kissing someone you don't know."
Wolfhard, for his part, also confessed that he didn't know how to kiss his co-star. In an interview with Extra, the "Goldfinch" star joked that Brown wasn't his first kiss because he had already pecked someone else in kindergarten. Brown thought otherwise, saying, "Elementary kisses do not count!" Wolfhard went on to say that their first time smooching each other was less than ideal. "It looked like I was eating her and the Duffers saw that, and they were like, 'Perfect! He doesn't know how to kiss. That's great!'"
Brown, unsurprisingly, attested to that. She told Marie Claire that their first kiss was the "most awkward thing in the world." Apparently, her parents were there to watch it all unfold. "My dad was watching. My dad watched the whole thing, my whole family was there, and it was the most awkward thing in the world," she said. "We're 15 years old. It's not like, all right, let's just do it. We're obviously like, 'Okay ... what do you wanna do now? Shall we hug?'"