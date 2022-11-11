Why Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Like Kissing Finn Wolfhard

Ask any actor if they enjoy kissing on screen, and most of the time, you'll probably receive a resounding no as a response. Time and time again, celebrities have shared how unpleasant the experience is having to smooch someone multiple times for the sake of the cameras. Apparently, lots of gum and mouthwash are involved. A whole lot of awkwardness, too.

It's even more nerve-wracking for younger actors who have little to no experience kissing someone outside of acting. Josh Hutcherson had his first kiss on the set of "Little Manhattan" when he was in his tweens, and according to him, it was an experience he'd rather forget. "It was a horrible first kiss," he told Seventeen. "I had a crew of like 50 people standing around watching me and it was the most non-real, non-intimate that I could possibly have for my first kiss I think." Kirsten Dunst had a similar experience, recalling how her 11-year-old self found it "disgusting" to kiss none other than Brad Pitt. "It was just a peck," she told Bullett Magazine (via E! News). "He had this long hair. Everyone at the time was like, 'You're so lucky you kissed Brad Pitt,' but I thought it was disgusting."

Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" fame can also attest to the fact that having your first kiss on screen is incredibly awkward. While she may have gotten comfortable smooching Finn Wolfhard over the years, there's still something she doesn't like about kissing her Netflix co-star.