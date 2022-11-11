The Challenge's C.T. Tamburello Is Pulling The Plug On His Marriage

C.T. Tamburello has been a public figure since he joined "The Real World: Paris" cast in 2003, and has since competed on many seasons of "The Challenge." During his time on the show, he met and fell in love with fellow competitor Diem Brown. Over the years, they would go on to have an on-again, off-again relationship that "Challenge" fans rooted for, but they were never able to find their footing with each other. In 2014, Brown died from cancer and Tamburello shared a heartbreaking tribute to her, calling her the love of his life (via Hollywood Life).

In 2018, Tamburello married Lilianet Solares, per US Weekly. Their wedding, as well as the days leading up to it, was captured by MTV in their special, "The Challenge: CT's Getting Married." The road to marriage wasn't always easy and the show highlighted the tension between Tamburello and his family. Still, Tamburello and Solares made it to the altar and he gushed about his wife to Us Weekly. "One of the things I love about Lili is she doesn't want the attention, it's just about me and her. I appreciate that because I've been doing this for so long I have a different appreciation for privacy," he stated.

Unfortunately, it appears that their marriage has not gone the distance as reports show that the two are heading toward divorce.