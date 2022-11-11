The Challenge's C.T. Tamburello Is Pulling The Plug On His Marriage
C.T. Tamburello has been a public figure since he joined "The Real World: Paris" cast in 2003, and has since competed on many seasons of "The Challenge." During his time on the show, he met and fell in love with fellow competitor Diem Brown. Over the years, they would go on to have an on-again, off-again relationship that "Challenge" fans rooted for, but they were never able to find their footing with each other. In 2014, Brown died from cancer and Tamburello shared a heartbreaking tribute to her, calling her the love of his life (via Hollywood Life).
In 2018, Tamburello married Lilianet Solares, per US Weekly. Their wedding, as well as the days leading up to it, was captured by MTV in their special, "The Challenge: CT's Getting Married." The road to marriage wasn't always easy and the show highlighted the tension between Tamburello and his family. Still, Tamburello and Solares made it to the altar and he gushed about his wife to Us Weekly. "One of the things I love about Lili is she doesn't want the attention, it's just about me and her. I appreciate that because I've been doing this for so long I have a different appreciation for privacy," he stated.
Unfortunately, it appears that their marriage has not gone the distance as reports show that the two are heading toward divorce.
CT Tamburello has filed for divorce from his wife
"The Challenge" star C.T. Tamburello filed for divorce from Lilianet Solares on November 7, 2022, per Page Six. The court documents obtained by the publication show that they are still living together but "a separation is imminent." Tamburello stated that the reason for their divorce is that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
This isn't the first sign of trouble for Tamburello and Solares. In 2020, Tamburello revealed that he and Solares were separated while he was competing on "Double Agents," per E! News. "Marriage was not going well," he told the cameras at the time. "We're separated and I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore." Seven months later, it appeared that they were back together according to Solares' Instagram posts of the two of them cuddling up.
In January 2022, the couple sparked rumors of divorce again when Tamburello shared a now-deleted Instagram post of him listening to Halsey's "Without Me," per People. After many fans questioned his marital status, "The Challenge" alum shared a video stating (via People), "Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we're not breaking up. I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we're breaking up, that was not my intention." Now, months later, it's clear that he and Solares are moving on from their marriage.