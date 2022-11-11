Erika Jayne Seems Stunned By Prosecutors' Update On Tom Girardi's Past

Things keep getting messier for Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi. In 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi just a month before the two were hit with a lawsuit alleging that they embezzled money from clients of the now-disgraced lawyer, per Us Weekly. Viewers saw the beginnings of their legal woes play out in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 and Jayne was blasted by fans, along with her castmates, for appearing uncaring towards Girardi's victims, per Page Six.

Along with Girardi, Jayne was personally hit with multiple lawsuits, including a $745,000 one by Girardi's client, Christina Fulton, who claimed that Jayne's company EJ Global LLC was used to funnel money from his law firm, per People. Amid all the legal drama, Jayne maintained her innocence, but in a surprising twist, Girardi threw her under the bus. When asked if he thought Jayne knew about his shady dealings, he claimed, "I think she does," reported Page Six. However, the "Pretty Mess" singer's newest social media post shows surprise at yet another revelation in Girardi's case.