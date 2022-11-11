Erika Jayne Seems Stunned By Prosecutors' Update On Tom Girardi's Past
Things keep getting messier for Erika Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi. In 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi just a month before the two were hit with a lawsuit alleging that they embezzled money from clients of the now-disgraced lawyer, per Us Weekly. Viewers saw the beginnings of their legal woes play out in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 and Jayne was blasted by fans, along with her castmates, for appearing uncaring towards Girardi's victims, per Page Six.
Along with Girardi, Jayne was personally hit with multiple lawsuits, including a $745,000 one by Girardi's client, Christina Fulton, who claimed that Jayne's company EJ Global LLC was used to funnel money from his law firm, per People. Amid all the legal drama, Jayne maintained her innocence, but in a surprising twist, Girardi threw her under the bus. When asked if he thought Jayne knew about his shady dealings, he claimed, "I think she does," reported Page Six. However, the "Pretty Mess" singer's newest social media post shows surprise at yet another revelation in Girardi's case.
Erika Jayne shares new findings on Tom Girardi's legal battle
Erika Jayne is finding out more shady things about Tom Girardi. The "Real Housewives" star shared a snap on Instagram of the latest Los Angeles Times article on her estranged husband with the title, "Tom Girardi firm's CFO embezzled $10 million, spent thousands on escort and real estate, prosecutors say." Jayne captioned the picture, "This s*** gets crazier and crazier. Wow." Her fellow "RHOBH" castmate Lisa Rinna simply wrote, "Well well well."
In August, Jayne had shared another article by the Los Angeles Times that reported Girardi wired $300,000 from his firm to his then-mistress Tricia Bigelow, who had bought a beachfront condo with the money. "Wow. I knew about the jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop," Jayne wrote. Back in 2020, she had called out the former lawyer publicly for having an affair with Girardi. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jayne shared screenshots of text messages between Girardi and another woman. "This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f***ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery," she told fans (via Us Weekly). The hits just keep coming for Jayne, but her recent win over a $5 million lawsuit has to be a silver lining for the "RHOBH" star.