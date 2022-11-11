Jeff Bridges Gets Candid About Overcoming His Health Struggles

Actor Jeff Bridges shocked fans in 2020 when he announced that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good." He further explained that he had started treatment and planned to keep fans updated on his health.

Unfortunately for the Oscar-winning star, Bridges' health troubles temporarily worsened. In May, he revealed to People that he was "pretty close to dying" after he contracted COVID-19. The "Big Lebowski" actor explained that his immune system was weakened due to chemotherapy treatments, leaving him highly susceptible to the respiratory virus. "I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality," he revealed.

Now, Bridges is further opening up about his cancer diagnosis and opening up about the depths of his health complications.