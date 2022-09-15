Jeff Bridges' Health Troubles Were More Serious Than Anyone Knew

It has been almost two years since Jeff Bridges first revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Just a few months later in 2021, the "Big Lebowski" star also announced he had contracted COVID-19. At a time when vaccines were not yet available, Bridges was in a particularly precarious situation health-wise. "I had no defenses," the actor told People about his immune system at the time. Although Bridges had tweeted that his lymphoma prognosis was "good," the chemotherapy treatment for the cancer compromised his immune system. "I had nothing to fight it. COVID made my cancer look like nothing," Bridges said in May.

Eventually COVID-free (and double-vaccinated), Bridges also announced his lymphoma had entered remission in September 2021, adding that "The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble" (via Entertainment Weekly). As he continues shooting his FX drama "The Old Man," the acting icon recently opened up about just how dire his health journey was.