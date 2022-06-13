Why Jeff Bridges Says That His Fans Helped Save His Life

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, and global lock-down started. Hundreds of millions contracted the virus, millions died, and the battle is still not over for many. However, it's finally over for Jeff Bridges — despite him coming close to death during his 18-month fight for life.

Bridges revealed his health was even more dire than anybody knew. He was nearing the end of chemotherapy to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma when he got hit by COVID in January 2021. And, it hit hard as his antibodies were already compromised from all the cancer meds. "I had no defenses. That's what chemo does — it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it," he told People. Bridges was hospitalized for five months. He suffered such excruciating pain that he even lost the will to live at one point. "I was kind of surrendering to the idea that I might die," he told Variety. "That this might be the end of the race kind of thing."

Thankfully, he reached a turning point and gradually started on the journey to recovery. The cancer is now in remission; he's COVID-free and even returned to filming "The Old Man." Bridges told Variety that he'd drawn from all his inner resources, including "spiritual, philosophic," to get his health back on track. But, he had some assistance from the outside too. In fact, Bridges says that his fans helped save his life.