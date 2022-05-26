Jeff Bridges Reveals His Health Was Even More Dire Than Anyone Knew

In a way, Jeff Bridges seems invincible. The renowned actor, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for "Crazy Heart" and has garnered six more nominations over the years, has been in the entertainment industry since he was a baby. His father Lloyd Bridges and brother Beau Bridges have similarly impressive resumes, and all three of them are veterans not only in Hollywood but in the military as well, winning the Lone Sailor Award in 2011 for their services. Jeff's other acclaimed credits include "The Big Lebowski" and "True Grit" and he's also starred in blockbusters such as "Iron Man" and the "Tron" franchise.

However, even Hollywood royalty isn't immune to the health struggles facing the rest of us. In 2020, Bridges opened up about being diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted, quoting his "Big Lebowski" character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges underwent chemotherapy after the diagnosis, but he says that the notoriously grueling treatment was a walk in the park compared to another health issue he experienced concurrently.