Dwyane Wade Unveils The Permanent Way He's Honoring Wife Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union make no secret of their love for one another. According to E! News, the couple first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007 but did not start dating until two years later. Union has since opened up about meeting the NBA champion and admitted that he was not her "type" initially. "When I met Dwyane, his 'résumé' looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship,'" Union told Glamour.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2014, and have been together ever since. The pair — who share Wade's two children from a previous marriage — welcomed their first child, Kaavia, in 2018. Our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," Wade wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of himself and Union in the hospital.

Now, the retired athlete is proving his love for Union in another big way — but this act is pretty much permanent.