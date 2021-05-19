Why Gabrielle Union Wants Her Daughter Kaavia To Keep Being Shady

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, earned her "shady baby" nickname early on. While sharing her milestone on Instagram, the proud parents soon noticed their newborn's unusual facial expressions... which consisted of a lot of eye-rolling and side-eyeing. Kaavia's expressions were so funny that the couple decided to create her an Instagram account (which counts 1.7 million followers), with the captions imagining what those faces really mean.

In a interview with E! News' "Daily Pop" on May 18, Kaavia's parents shared what it's like to raise a side-eyeing baby. Speaking with host Justin Sylvester, Wade admitted that it took a little bit of getting used to. "It was very clear when she came into the world, and we all thought it was a little weird, having a baby so young to be able to get facial expressions and using their eyes," he said. "But then we realized where it came from ... it was a reaction to other people."

Union also addressed what being shady actually to her and why little Black girls (including her daughter) shouldn't be afraid of showing their true emotions.