Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartfelt Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

Todd and Julie Chrisley have custody of their son Kyle Chrisley's daughter, Chloe, per Us Weekly. Kyle reportedly lost custody of Chloe in 2014 after he was arrested and charged with assault. After losing custody, Kyle made a controversial statement about his father, telling the Daily Mail, "My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic."

The Chrisley family seemed to be taking over the internet by airing out their dirty laundry in interviews and on social media. Todd told E! News in 2014, "Kyle is bipolar and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he's been young. I want what's best for him." In terms of Kyle's allegations regarding Chloe being good for "Chrisley Knows Best" demographics, Todd told E!, "That is not true. That is probably the most hurtful thing in the article."

The family, however, seemed to end their feud after reuniting in 2020, according to the U.S. Sun. Kyle was reportedly visiting more often and spending one-on-one time with his daughter. Fast forward to 2022, and Kyle shared an update on his Instagram with Chloe.