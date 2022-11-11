Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Marriage To Edwin Arroyave Is 'Broken' In New Update

Teddi Mellencamp has just shared a saddening update about her marriage to Edwin Arroyave. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star previously opened up about meeting Arroyave in 2008, and admitted that the romance got off to a spicy start. "I could try to sugarcoat it, but it was a one-night stand," Mellencamp revealed during an episode of "RHOBH" (via Romper). The pair went on to date for some time, before making their relationship official.

The couple, who share three children plus one from Arroyave's previous relationship, officially tied the knot in 2011. Mellencamp and Arroyave recently celebrated a milestone anniversary, with Mellencamp sharing a sweet message to her husband on Instagram. "Ten years ago, I married the love of my life in Paris," she wrote. "The thing I love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together."

However, the couple's union has seemingly change — because Mellencamp now says her marriage to the businessman is damaged.