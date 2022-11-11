Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Marriage To Edwin Arroyave Is 'Broken' In New Update
Teddi Mellencamp has just shared a saddening update about her marriage to Edwin Arroyave. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star previously opened up about meeting Arroyave in 2008, and admitted that the romance got off to a spicy start. "I could try to sugarcoat it, but it was a one-night stand," Mellencamp revealed during an episode of "RHOBH" (via Romper). The pair went on to date for some time, before making their relationship official.
The couple, who share three children plus one from Arroyave's previous relationship, officially tied the knot in 2011. Mellencamp and Arroyave recently celebrated a milestone anniversary, with Mellencamp sharing a sweet message to her husband on Instagram. "Ten years ago, I married the love of my life in Paris," she wrote. "The thing I love most about @tedwinator is the way that we are constantly growing together."
However, the couple's union has seemingly change — because Mellencamp now says her marriage to the businessman is damaged.
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave have sought help to fix their marriage
Teddi Mellencamp has always spoken candidly about her marriage to Skyline Security Management founder Edwin Arroyave. During an October sit-down with Yahoo!, the television personality explained that she is constantly working to improve her marriage. "It's never going to be effortless," Mellencamp said. "As much as we want [husbands] to be mind readers, they don't get any better at it, and that doesn't change the longer you've been together." She admitted that she and her husband are "polar opposites" but have made their relationship work because they don't take themselves too seriously.
Unfortunately, it now appears the couple has hit a rocky patch. The "Two T's in a Pod" host took to Instagram on November 11, 2022, and announced that the couple had recently completed a stay at a marriage retreat. "This is a reminder that nothing in life comes easy. That includes our marriage, intimacy, and love with our partners," Mellencamp wrote alongside a photo of the pair. She suggested that despite her "glossy" life on social media, her marriage with Arroyave has been challenging. "We are broken, but we are working," she declared.
Although Mellencamp didn't reveal why they decided to seek marital help, their time together seems to have been beneficial.