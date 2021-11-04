Teddi Mellencamp's Transformation Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Teddi Mellencamp, that you? We had to ask, as she showed off a dramatic transformation that has fans stunned.

The reality star and daughter of John Mellencamp, also known by her marital name of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, has been a staple on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" from 2017 until 2020 when she revealed she was leaving the franchise.

The star confirmed the news of her departure in a video posted to Instagram, in which she told fans, "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am." She then likened the situation to "a breakup," admitting, "you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew," but later went on to make a cameo on Season 11 of "RHOBH" alongside Kyle Richards.

Teddi has clearly been pretty busy since leaving the show though. She even announced a brand new true-crime podcast, "Real-Time Crime," alongside Leah Lamarr in October as she put her existing "Teddi Tea" podcast on hiatus for a while.

But it's not just a new podcast that Teddi has unveiled to fans on Instagram after waving bye bye to the "Housewives" cameras, as she's also showing off a pretty startling hair transformation...