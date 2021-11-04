Teddi Mellencamp's Transformation Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Teddi Mellencamp, that you? We had to ask, as she showed off a dramatic transformation that has fans stunned.
The reality star and daughter of John Mellencamp, also known by her marital name of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, has been a staple on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" from 2017 until 2020 when she revealed she was leaving the franchise.
The star confirmed the news of her departure in a video posted to Instagram, in which she told fans, "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am." She then likened the situation to "a breakup," admitting, "you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew," but later went on to make a cameo on Season 11 of "RHOBH" alongside Kyle Richards.
Teddi has clearly been pretty busy since leaving the show though. She even announced a brand new true-crime podcast, "Real-Time Crime," alongside Leah Lamarr in October as she put her existing "Teddi Tea" podcast on hiatus for a while.
But it's not just a new podcast that Teddi has unveiled to fans on Instagram after waving bye bye to the "Housewives" cameras, as she's also showing off a pretty startling hair transformation...
Teddi Mellencamp goes brunette
In what could be a case of a belated breakup hair switcheroo (hey, we've all done it) following her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" departure, Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram on November 2 to show off her much darker locks after sporting blonde tresses for years. "It was time for change...went to the dark side. Thoughts?" she asked in the caption as she showed off her new hue with her long locks down and curled.
Plenty of fans and famous faces answered her request, including Tori Spelling, who commented, "OMG yesssssss this is the best!" with a fire emoji. A couple of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars also shared their two cents, with Braunwyn Windham-Burke writing, "Stunning!" while Tamra Judge commented, "I love it."
Teddi previously teased she was considering returning to her dark days in April 2020 when she shared a throwback photo on Instagram from 2009 in which she rocked long brunette hair. Tagging her hairstylist, Teddi asked in the caption, "@laurarugetti on a scale of 1-10 how mad would you be at me if I tried to dye my own hair back to it's natural color? Vote below: Blonde or Brunette?"
The star has been pretty open about her hair maintenance on social media, even getting candid about finding her first gray hair in a video shared to her Instagram Story in March 2020 (via Bravo).
Blonde, brunette, gray or otherwise, there's no doubting Teddi Mellencamp is stunning!