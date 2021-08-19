Teddi Mellencamp's Return To RHOBH Had Fans Seeing Red

Teddi Mellencamp made an appearance on the August 18 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and the internet was full of thoughts.

Teddi took to Twitter and wrote, "I am all abuzz about tonight's #RHOBH! I make an appearance and time flies by. While you don't get to see all that gnat-turally happened, I can sleep on my comfortable mattress tonight knowing I'm being authentically me." She also included a photo of her head on top of a gnat's body, referencing the fact that housewife Garcelle Beauvais called her a gnat during the episode.

The criticism rolled in, with one fan writing, "Thought she was trying to promote a mattress." Another added, "Sigh, I'd rather paint my house with Q-Tips than see Teddi on this episode... She's the same one that felt she needed to 'call out' denise, but doesnt 'call out' Erika ..." One fan quipped, "The appreance we didn't need! Teddi please tell us how Denise's affair had anything to do with u but you still made it your business! It even cost u your job for manufacturing storylines!" Another added, "Grateful it's a guest role and a guest role only. The budgets have been reorganized for true talent."

It's clear Teddi wasn't exactly a fan-favorite on the show, but what really went down with her exit in the first place? Keep reading for more details.