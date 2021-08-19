Teddi Mellencamp's Return To RHOBH Had Fans Seeing Red
Teddi Mellencamp made an appearance on the August 18 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and the internet was full of thoughts.
Teddi took to Twitter and wrote, "I am all abuzz about tonight's #RHOBH! I make an appearance and time flies by. While you don't get to see all that gnat-turally happened, I can sleep on my comfortable mattress tonight knowing I'm being authentically me." She also included a photo of her head on top of a gnat's body, referencing the fact that housewife Garcelle Beauvais called her a gnat during the episode.
The criticism rolled in, with one fan writing, "Thought she was trying to promote a mattress." Another added, "Sigh, I'd rather paint my house with Q-Tips than see Teddi on this episode... She's the same one that felt she needed to 'call out' denise, but doesnt 'call out' Erika ..." One fan quipped, "The appreance we didn't need! Teddi please tell us how Denise's affair had anything to do with u but you still made it your business! It even cost u your job for manufacturing storylines!" Another added, "Grateful it's a guest role and a guest role only. The budgets have been reorganized for true talent."
It's clear Teddi wasn't exactly a fan-favorite on the show, but what really went down with her exit in the first place? Keep reading for more details.
Teddi Mellencamp confirmed her 'RHOBH' exit
Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her exit from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" through an Instagram video on September 22, 2020. "Yes, it's true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH," she said. "Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go."
She confirmed her contract was not renewed, admitting it felt like a "breakup" at the time, as Us Weekly reported in September 2020. Teddi remained coy about the possibility of returning as a friend, saying, "I never say never about anything, but I'll just have to see." She noted that she still chats with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards "almost every day." She seemed grateful to have Kyle in her corner, as she noted, "I can't even put into words what an amazing friend Kyle is and how much I love her family and our friendship. And how crazy it is that we met on a reality television show."
It's not clear if Teddi will return for another appearance, but given the reactions from the August 18 episode, her chances seem slim.