Why Derek Jeter's Lavish New York Estate Is Going To Auction

The New York lakeside estate of Yankees legend and former Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is going to auction. According to People, Jeter purchased the sprawling property in 2002 for just $425,000. Known as the Tiedemann Castle, the estate has a special connection to Jeter, as it was where his maternal grandfather spent his childhood after being adopted by the Tiedemann family — the home's original owners — in the 1950s. The property is located only 45 miles from Manhattan and consists of several homes featuring eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and four kitchens. It also has a sprawling lawn with an infinity pool, lagoon, boat house, and "a replica of the Statue of Liberty overlooking the lake," among its many other interesting features.

After first listing the home in June 2018 for $14.75 million and failing to find a buyer, Jeter attempted to make the sale by dropping his asking price to $12.75 million in March 2021, according to Forbes. The lavish estate was on and off the market for months until November 2022, when the auction was announced. Let's take a closer look at why.