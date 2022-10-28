Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Is Done For Good

On October 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen filed to end their 13-year marriage, and confirmed the news on their respective Instagram pages. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world." Bündchen also shared, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Prior to their statements, sources told TMZ they planned to officially file for divorce in Florida — the state in which they have resided since 2020, when Brady joined the Buccaneers.

According to Radar Online, the couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place upon their marriage in 2009, though its exact details have not been revealed publicly. In addition, the outlet reported Bündchen's friends encouraged her to update the agreement months before the couple split. Although the couple had fights in the past, a reconciliation between the two looks unlikely as they confirmed they've reached the end zone on their marriage.