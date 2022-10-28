Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Is Done For Good
NFL superstar Tom Brady and his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, may have once been considered among America's most powerful supercouples ever since their highly-covered Santa Monica wedding in 2009. Since then, they have welcomed two children: a son, Benjamin Rein, in 2009, and a daughter, Vivian Lake, in 2012.
Together, Brady and Bündchen have not only become a media sensation, but have also put their seemingly perfect family on display. However, despite their many years in the spotlight as an impenetrable powercouple, rumors of a Brady-Bündchen divorce began circulating in August due to Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL. On September 1, a source close to the couple told Page Six that the two were in a "fight," which followed the football star missing nearly two weeks of training in August. In response to this, Brady said of his mysterious absence in a press conference, "It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on." On October 4, it was reported by People that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer.
Now, it appears the Brady-Bündchen marriage is finally done for good.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce their divorce
On October 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen filed to end their 13-year marriage, and confirmed the news on their respective Instagram pages. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world." Bündchen also shared, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
Prior to their statements, sources told TMZ they planned to officially file for divorce in Florida — the state in which they have resided since 2020, when Brady joined the Buccaneers.
According to Radar Online, the couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place upon their marriage in 2009, though its exact details have not been revealed publicly. In addition, the outlet reported Bündchen's friends encouraged her to update the agreement months before the couple split. Although the couple had fights in the past, a reconciliation between the two looks unlikely as they confirmed they've reached the end zone on their marriage.