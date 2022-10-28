Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Makes Final Attempt To Save Her Marriage With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly throwing a Hail Mary to save her marriage with Tom Brady.

Over the past few months, the couple's marital problems have been in the spotlight, with reports saying that the two had already hired divorce lawyers. It all apparently stemmed from the fact that Brady had "un-retired" from football after making a huge announcement of leaving the NFL for good. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," a source told Page Six. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

What's interesting is that initial reports dished that Brady's return to the league was supported by Bündchen. "Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren't on board," another insider told People. "Everything they do they decide as a family." Under Brady's announcement on Instagram, the supermodel also shared her full support. "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" she wrote in the comment.

But now it's becoming clear that she's had a change of heart since, as reports say that she has given her husband an ultimatum.