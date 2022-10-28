Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Makes Final Attempt To Save Her Marriage With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is reportedly throwing a Hail Mary to save her marriage with Tom Brady.
Over the past few months, the couple's marital problems have been in the spotlight, with reports saying that the two had already hired divorce lawyers. It all apparently stemmed from the fact that Brady had "un-retired" from football after making a huge announcement of leaving the NFL for good. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," a source told Page Six. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
What's interesting is that initial reports dished that Brady's return to the league was supported by Bündchen. "Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren't on board," another insider told People. "Everything they do they decide as a family." Under Brady's announcement on Instagram, the supermodel also shared her full support. "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!" she wrote in the comment.
But now it's becoming clear that she's had a change of heart since, as reports say that she has given her husband an ultimatum.
Gisele Bündchen reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum
Gisele Bündchen has apparently had enough. According to an insider, she's left Tom Brady with two choices: Either he walks away from the NFL, or she'll be the one to do the leaving.
"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," the source revealed to Us Weekly. Bündchen evidently gave this final ultimatum not only because she wants more time with Brady, but because she's also concerned for his well-being. "She doesn't want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," the source added. "She is doing it for her family." This is something that she has also expressed publicly in the past. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said in her September 2022 cover story with Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."
It doesn't look like Brady plans on budging, however. In a recent press conference, the athlete revealed that he's not turning his back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," he said. "So, no retirement in my future."