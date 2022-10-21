Tom Brady Doubles Down On His NFL Future As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Looms

In August, it was reported that Tom Brady was taking a break from practice and preseason games for "personal reasons." He later vaguely addressed those reasons. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he said in a post-preseason game interview, per CBS Sports. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on ..."

The next month, it was reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was in an "epic fight" with his wife Gisele Bündchen. "There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." The sources who spoke to the media outlet were hopeful that the two would eventually work things out, but it seemed to go downhill from there.

A month later, sources told CNN that both Brady and Bündchen hired divorce attorneys so they could "[explore] their options" about the future of their marriage. The two have also been "living separately" as they deal with their rift. And now, the quarterback is making his stance on his career clear despite the fight with his wife.