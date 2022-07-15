How Tom Brady Wants To End His Career

American football quarterback Tom Brady shocked the world — or maybe not — when he announced that he was coming out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just 40 days after being in retirement. The Bucs' quarterback went to Twitter to announce his return. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady stated. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady ultimately decided to come out of retirement due to pressure from free agency, combined with the fact that he (and his teammates) needed time to prepare for the upcoming season, per Sports Illustrated. He also mentioned his age played a factor in his decision to retire, saying that "when you're their [Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's] age, if you were to ask me, 'Are you going to play football next year?' I would say there's a 100% chance I'm playing. And I think as I've gotten older, that's changed because I have other responsibilities."

Brady may not be ready for retirement just yet, but he has opened up about what his dream ending would be for his career.