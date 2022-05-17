Tom Brady Is About To Land In The Hot Seat Like Never Before

Tom Brady did not let his career stay on the sidelines for very long. Only 40 days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the legendary quarterback announced on March 13 that he would once again be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Brady's return to the gridiron was not even his most surprising move of 2022.

Nearly two months after Brady declared his return to football, it was revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be working as a broadcaster for Fox. The network's CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, announced that Fox had inked Brady to a 10-year deal worth a staggering $375 million, per the New York Post. However, the seemingly ageless quarterback would not take up his duties in the booth until after his retirement.

The mammoth TV deal drew the ire of several prognosticators that questioned Fox's decision to drop a dump truck full of money on Brady's doorstep. "They just gave $375 million to somebody who's never said anything interesting," Dan Le Batard said on his "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" a day after the deal was announced. Not long after, Brady had yet another career move that could see him taking even more heat than before.