Tom Brady Reveals What He'll Do After He Finally Retires

Tom Brady is one of the brightest stars in the NFL, and he's enjoyed an incredibly impressive career with two organizations — the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The father of three spent most of his playing career up in New England, but in 2020 he decided to make a significant change — signing with the Bucs and presenting himself with another opportunity to make his mark on a different franchise. Brady announced the news in a tweet, while stating that he's "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

In addition to thanking the Patriots organization, fans, and teammates, Brady shared that it was simply time for him to move on. "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he wrote. The star won his seventh Super Bowl with the Bucs, and it seems as though he made a great career choice to continue racking up the hardware.

In February, Brady announced that he would be retiring from the game that made him famous, though it didn't last long. A little over a month later, Brady changed his tune and came out of retirement. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he tweeted, adding that he would be coming back for his 23rd NFL season. While Brady isn't ready to walk off the field yet, he has a pretty sweet gig lined up for when he does.