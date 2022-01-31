Tom Brady's Potential Retirement Keeps Getting More Complicated

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on January 23 prompted a flurry of questions around star quarterback Tom Brady's potential retirement. At a press conference following the game, Brady clarified that he was still undecided about his future with the league. "I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Brady told reporters. "So, we'll just take it day by day and kind of see where we're at." He furthered this sentiment on an episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, telling listeners he was in "no rush" to figure out what's next for him. "It's a day after the season and we can all decompress a bit — it's been six straight months of football. Now, it's just time to spend time with my family and my kids," he added, according to Sporting News.

Brady appeared to already be transitioning toward more family time just a few days later, when ESPN reported that the seven-time Super Bowl winner would be hanging up his cleats for good. According to sources close to the record-setting quarterback, factors like family, health, and the Buccaneers' roster turnover played into his decision. But while Brady was expected to formally make an announcement about his retirement in the coming days, he has yet to do so ... and things are getting a little more complicated.