How Gisele Bundchen Stopped Tom Brady's Future Plans For His Son

Tom Brady is a father of three children; two with supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and a son with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, according to People magazine. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big family guy, and is often seen spending time with his kids when he's not practicing with his teammates — though he admits that he's not as home as much as he wants to be. "I try to do my best with the kids. Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too," Brady said on his Let's Go podcast back in October, People reports.

As Brady's eldest son Jack gets older, he is showing more of an interest in football. In fact, Jack served as a ballboy at Buccaneers training camp over the summer, according to CBS News. "He's at a good age. The more I get to do with him the better it is. We have a great time together and it's really a treat for me to have him. He thinks it's fun but it's probably way better for me having him out here. It's really, really cool," Brady said. And while Brady may want to see Jack play sports in high school and in college, Bundchen is making sure to temper her husband's expectations.