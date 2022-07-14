Tom Brady Explains The Parenting Challenge That Comes With His Children's Privileged Lives

Tom Brady has been in the NFL for over two decades. After leaving the New England Patriots and entering free agency, he was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upon arrival, he pretty much made himself feel at home, as he accidentally walked into someone else's house, per ABC Action News. The Tampa Bay mayor said she'd even consider naming the city after him.

"I told him, we are not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi trophy, so Tom and I will have that discussion in due time," Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor told ESPN in 2021. "Yes, we will talk about that, changing 'Tampa,' since we are becoming a title town, to 'Tompa Bay.' We'll have those discussions."

Brady did end up winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, making it his seventh Super Bowl win, but the mayor has yet to rename the city. But through all of this fame and fortune, the football quarterback is also a family man. Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, are raising three children — Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. While Brady is bringing trophy after trophy home, Bündchen focuses on motherhood, per British Vogue, and she homeschools the children. Although it was only for 40 days, Brady announced his retirement on Instagram saying that it was "time to focus [his] time and energy on things that require [his] attention," like his family.