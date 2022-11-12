Emma Thompson Is Painfully Honest About What Life Was Like After Her Public Split From Kenneth Branagh

Some celebrity breakups are so monumental that people continue to talk about the fallout even decades after they occurred. Such is the case of Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh's divorce — which occurred in 1995, by the way. The beginning of the end came when Helena Bonham Carter was cast in "Frankenstein," a film that starred and was directed by Branagh. Carter and Branagh reportedly got together on the set of that film, while Branagh was still married to Thompson, according to InStyle. But they didn't confirm their relationship until years later (after the divorce).

Now, Thompson and Carter have both insisted that there's no remaining bad blood between them. In 2013 Thompson told The Sunday Times that she and Carter are actually pretty similar, in that they're both, "slightly mad and a bit fashion-challenged. Perhaps that's why Ken loved us both. She's a wonderful woman, Helena."

That doesn't mean, of course, that Thompson was always this cool about it.