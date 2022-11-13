Jennifer Garner's New Short Hair Is Absolutely Stunning

Jennifer Garner is not just a talented actor — she's also a hair connoisseur. Over the years, the "13 Going on 30" star has given fans tips on achieving some of her go-to styles. In a tutorial for Harper's Bazaar, she created beachy waves in a few simple steps. In July, Garner also told Harper's Bazaar about her hair routine. She explained, "My day usually starts with a really hard workout. Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it — most likely with the Virtue Recovery or the Full line." Attuned to keeping her hair healthy and vibrant, she added, "I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair. Once I'm out of the shower and give it a towel dry, I always use a little 6-in-1." Garner was referring to Virtue Labs products, her hairstylist Adir Abergel's brand.

Garner and Abergel have teamed up countless times. She gushed, "A perfect hair day involves [my hairstylist] Adir [Abergel] doing my hair for an event. The rest of the day I just walk around with great Adir hair." Now, Abergel and Garner have changed things up and the results are stunning.