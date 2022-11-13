Jennifer Garner's New Short Hair Is Absolutely Stunning
Jennifer Garner is not just a talented actor — she's also a hair connoisseur. Over the years, the "13 Going on 30" star has given fans tips on achieving some of her go-to styles. In a tutorial for Harper's Bazaar, she created beachy waves in a few simple steps. In July, Garner also told Harper's Bazaar about her hair routine. She explained, "My day usually starts with a really hard workout. Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it — most likely with the Virtue Recovery or the Full line." Attuned to keeping her hair healthy and vibrant, she added, "I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair. Once I'm out of the shower and give it a towel dry, I always use a little 6-in-1." Garner was referring to Virtue Labs products, her hairstylist Adir Abergel's brand.
Garner and Abergel have teamed up countless times. She gushed, "A perfect hair day involves [my hairstylist] Adir [Abergel] doing my hair for an event. The rest of the day I just walk around with great Adir hair." Now, Abergel and Garner have changed things up and the results are stunning.
Jennifer Garner's hairstylist revealed details about her shoulder-length look
On November 10, Jennifer Garner showed off her new shoulder-length hairstyle at the Big Night Out Gala in Hollywood. She traded in her longer tresses for some short, laid-back layers with bangs swept to the side. The actor's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told People, "I'm calling it The Jen G cut for Gen Z." But the bob isn't exclusive to Gen Zers. He added, "This cut works for anyone at any age. You can have a transformation at any stage and hair is a wonderful reboot." Abergel used a diffuser, iron, and various products from his brand Virtue Labs to enhance Garner's natural hair. He decided to give Garner "texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone" and "Bardot bangs to frame the face."
Transforming Garner's naturally gorgeous hair is a joint effort. According to Virtue Labs' website, Garner, who is a brand partner of the company, has been working with Abergel for two decades. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garner and Abergel collaborated for a remote hair tutorial right before a virtual interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Garner told Abergel, "I'm not allowed to do anything without your help." Abergel then directed Garner to create some relaxed waves with a diffuser, tissues, and Virtue Labs products. Whether Garner is sporting wavy locks or a tousled bob, Abergel clearly knows how to make his client look radiant and camera-ready.