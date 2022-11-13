What We Know About Taylor Lautner's Wedding To Taylor Dome
Taylor Lautner is officially married! In November 2021, the "Twilight" star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, and took to social media with a snapshot of the special moment. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner captioned an Instagram post. Also taking to Instagram, Dome shared a photo from the proposal with a caption that read: "My absolute best friend ... I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."
Speaking in January, Lautner shared details of their beautiful engagement, revealing he kept it really simple for Dome's sake. "She always has said, 'I don't want anything special," he told Access. "I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen."
Per People, Lautner met Dome after they were introduced by the actor's sister. The pair started dating in 2018, and that apparently was the beginning of their own Hollywood fairytale. "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her," he told Access. "She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me." Now, these two lovebirds have chosen each other yet again and are on their way to forever!
The couple kept their big day intimate
There's a new Taylor Lautner in town — and no it's not the one from "Twilight!" According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Lautner got married to Taylor Dame in an intimate ceremony on November 11. Per the outlet, Lautner and Dome celebrated their love and said their "I dos" at Epoch Estate Wines in California, surrounded by about 100 of their closest friends and family. With Dome looking stunning in a long, white wedding dress, Lautner effortlessly complemented Dome's bridal beauty in a black tuxedo.
And while brides now have a choice to keep their last names, Lautner and Dome are sticking with convention. During an August appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Lautner revealed Dome had decided to take on his last name, meaning they will both legally become Taylor Lautner. "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name," he explained. "So it's gonna be extra complicated. We're literally going to be the same person." Lautner and Dome have, however, seemingly found a solution to their name problem, as the actor told Clarkson that some of their close friends use "boy Tay" or "girl Tay" to avoid confusion. Whew! We sure hope we can keep up!