What We Know About Taylor Lautner's Wedding To Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner is officially married! In November 2021, the "Twilight" star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, and took to social media with a snapshot of the special moment. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner captioned an Instagram post. Also taking to Instagram, Dome shared a photo from the proposal with a caption that read: "My absolute best friend ... I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Speaking in January, Lautner shared details of their beautiful engagement, revealing he kept it really simple for Dome's sake. "She always has said, 'I don't want anything special," he told Access. "I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen."

Per People, Lautner met Dome after they were introduced by the actor's sister. The pair started dating in 2018, and that apparently was the beginning of their own Hollywood fairytale. "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her," he told Access. "She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me." Now, these two lovebirds have chosen each other yet again and are on their way to forever!