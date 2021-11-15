Who Is Taylor Lautner's Fiancee, Tay Dome?

Amid all the chaos and conflict of the 2020s, it's tempting to long for the skinny jeans-clad days when the only thing covering your face was a brightly dyed emo fringe. But, while the past looks good through rose-tinted aviators, it's important to remember that the 2010s had its own problems. In fact, in the early part of the decade, there was one issue that divided the world: Team Edward or Team Jacob? While a definitive consensus was never reached, it appears that the latter club is finally closed: because Taylor Lautner is getting married!

The "Twilight" star recently announced his engagement to long-time partner, Tay Dome, in two super sweet Instagram pics. The post shows the happy couple in what can only be described as a rom-com set designer's wildest fantasy, complete with rose petals, candles, and Lautner looking dashing in a suit. Perhaps channeling his inner Carrie Bradshaw, the actor excitedly captioned the post, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

So, who exactly is Dome, the woman who stole Lautner's heart?