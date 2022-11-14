Nick Jonas Discusses The Warning Signs That Led To His Diabetes Diagnosis

Nick Jonas has been open about his health journey and what it's really like living with type 1 diabetes. According to ET, the "Jonas Brothers" singer was just 13 years old and on the verge of superstardom when he first learned of his diagnosis. Jonas said he faced a lot of fear regarding his condition, along with regret and frustration. "When I was first diagnosed, I didn't really know a lot about the disease. So I was actually thinking I was going to die," he recalled. "It also came at a point in my life where things were really starting to get going with the Jonas Brothers. And to have this thing interrupt, that was heartbreaking."

Since revealing his diagnosis in 2007, the singer has used his voice and platform to spread awareness about the condition and to speak of his own experience with Type 1 diabetes. Chatting with Insider, he explained that being vocal about his experience with diabetes helps him feel less alone in dealing with the chronic disease. "That's the goal at the end of the day," he told the outlet. "Just for us all to be a bit more connected and feel like there's someone out there who we can relate with and that we can lean on in troubling or tough times."

With that in mind, Jonas shed more light on living with the condition as he joined countless others to commemorate World Diabetes Day.