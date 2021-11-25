Priyanka Chopra Addresses Claims Her Marriage To Nick Jonas Is For Publicity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is coming for her brother-in-laws in a roast that just might spark some family drama! The actor joined in on the family's Netflix special "Jonas Brothers Family Roast," poking fun at her husband Nick Jonas and his famous brothers, Kevin and Joe. "I am honored and so thrilled, actually tickled, to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," the actor said. "I'm from India, a country rich in culture in music and entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there."

Chopra added "Jonas" to her surname back in 2018, when she and her pop star husband walked down the aisle in a ceremony — make that two — that was decidedly one of Hollywood's most extravagant weddings. "It's hard to describe how magical it was," DNCE singer Joe Jonas said to People at the time. "People that were a part of the wedding — we just look at each other and we're kind of in awe, like 'How do we even explain what we just experienced?!'" The Jonas Brothers lead singer continued, "It was very much a fairy tale. If I could relive it again, I would love that."

While the Jonas Brothers themselves were in "awe" of the "magical" day, some claimed the big event was purely for publicity, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally setting the record straight.